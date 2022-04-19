Police chase ends with dramatic crash and suspect in custody

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police chase Monday morning ended with a dramatic crash and the 35-year-old suspect in custody.

The incident happened near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Young Street about 8 a.m., when police were pursuing a man driving a stolen car.

A Honolulu Police Department spokesperson said the driver “accelerated a turn” and struck a parked car and a utility pole.

The driver then allegedly tried to flee, but was detained.

He was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting orders to stop, harassment of a police officer and driving without a valid drivers license.

There were no injuries reported.

