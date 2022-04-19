Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

A father grieves and a community reacts after a girl is stabbed and killed by an intruder at school. (Source: KCRA/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:46 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police have identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus.

The Stockton Police Department says Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder.

The Stockton Police Department arrested Anthony Gray, 52, in connection to the stabbing death...
The Stockton Police Department arrested Anthony Gray, 52, in connection to the stabbing death of a 15-year-old female student at Stagg High School.(Stockton Police Department)

The girl was stabbed several times around 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School and died at a hospital.

Authorities say the assailant attacked before school security and staff could stop him. A police statement says detectives believe it was a random act and are trying to determine the motive.

It was not known whether Gray had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was seen being beaten to death in Makaha.
19-year-old arrested for murder after woman fatally beaten in middle of Makaha roadway
Lindsey Kinney
FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Prominent doctor connected to Kealoha scandal detained after conviction in drug trial
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
Ready for the Merrie Monarch Festival? Here’s how to watch on air or online

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy,...
Biden administration drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment
The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on sexual...
Fla. lawmakers voting to strip Disney of special title
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse...
Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday
Rothman pulled papers Wednesday for District 2, which goes from Mililani Mauka to Kahaluu.
World champ big wave surfer Makua Rothman files papers to run for City Council
As he considers a run for the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is facing increasing...
Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce