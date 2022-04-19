Tributes
Following judge’s ruling, masks no longer required at Hawaii airports

A federal judge struck down the CDC's mask mandate for travel as the nation grapples with a growing surge in new infections.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s travel-related mask mandate Monday, the TSA said it would no longer be enforcing the rule at the nation’s airports.

“Today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time,” a TSA spokesperson said in a statement. “Therefore, TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.”

The state Department of Transportation also said that masks would no longer be required on airport property statewide. They noted that the CDC continues to recommend masks on public transportation.

So what about the airlines?

Many U.S. carriers, including Hawaiian Airlines, announced Monday that they would be making masks optional onboard planes for both passengers and employees.

A Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we are making the wearing of face masks optional onboard our flights effective immediately – for guests and employees.”

Meanwhile, the city bus and Handi-Van also said they would drop their mask rules effective Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

