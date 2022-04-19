Tributes
Forecast: Breezy trade wind weather continues, with some spotty showers

Your top local headlines for April 19, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:48 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold through the weekend.

Expect brief periods of showers mainly affecting windward and mountain areas favoring the overnight to early morning hours through the week.

An upper level trough and jet stream will keep high clouds over the region through the week.

An upper-level disturbance is setting up just west of the state. This disturbance may increase shower trends, especially over the western islands, on Thursday and Friday.

Surf along north- and west-facing shores will trend up Tuesday night through midweek.

Another north-northwest swell arriving over the weekend could push north shore surf up close to advisory levels late Saturday into Sunday.

A small south swell is forecast to arrive Friday night.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy due to strong trade winds.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

