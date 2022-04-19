Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii Island

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.(Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:46 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested for second-degree assault early Tuesday following an incident at a Pahoa home, Hawaii County police said.

It’s the latest in a string of negative headlines involving the star.

Hawaii Island police said Miller was taken into custody about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Miller allegedly “became irate” when asked to leave an acquaintance’s home and threw a chair at a woman.

The 26-year-old victim reported a half-inch cut to her forehead.

Miller was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street.

Police said the star was subsequently released pending further investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Miller has played “The Flash” in several movies.

Last month, Miller was arrested on Hawaii Island after allegedly ripping a microphone out of a woman’s hands and lunged at a man playing darts at a Hilo karaoke bar.

The star, a Vermont resident, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday to enter a plea on harassment and disorderly conduct charges in connection with that case.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
HPD investigating rash of violent robberies, many involving firearms
A man was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase in Urban Honolulu.
Police chase ends with dramatic crash and suspect in custody
After a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s travel-related mask mandate Monday, the...
Following judge’s ruling, masks no longer required at Hawaii airports
No lei at graduation? That’s what parents at some Hawaii high schools are being told
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Latest News

File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
Ready for the Merrie Monarch Festival? Here’s how to watch on air or online
Students at Ka Ana Laahana Public Charter School make lei to sell at the Merrie Monarch...
Hilo charter school gets life lessons preparing for Merrie Monarch week
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
HPD investigating rash of violent robberies, many involving firearms
A teenage surfer is thanking lifeguards and paramedics who saved his life at Tonggs surf break...
A real-life Aquaman is among those credited with saving a teen surfer’s life