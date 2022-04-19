‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii Island

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested for second-degree assault early Tuesday following an incident at a Pahoa home, Hawaii County police said.

It’s the latest in a string of negative headlines involving the star.

Hawaii Island police said Miller was taken into custody about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Miller allegedly “became irate” when asked to leave an acquaintance’s home and threw a chair at a woman.

The 26-year-old victim reported a half-inch cut to her forehead.

Miller was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street.

Police said the star was subsequently released pending further investigation.

Miller has played “The Flash” in several movies.

Last month, Miller was arrested on Hawaii Island after allegedly ripping a microphone out of a woman’s hands and lunged at a man playing darts at a Hilo karaoke bar.

The star, a Vermont resident, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday to enter a plea on harassment and disorderly conduct charges in connection with that case.

