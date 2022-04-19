Tributes
During Tsunami Awareness Month, Hawaii agencies stress importance of preparation

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and Hawaii Emergency Management want to remind folks to be prepared at any time for a tsunami.
By Samie Solina
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:54 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:49 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and Hawaii Emergency Management want to remind folks to be prepared at any time for a tsunami.

April is Tsunami Awareness Month and agencies are trying to raise awareness.

Public service announcements have been issued in multiple languages for folks with limited English proficiency.

The warning center wants to urge residents and visitors to familiarize themselves with tsunami evacuation zones.

There are a number of tips on their website, including what to expect following a tsunami.

HIEMA wants folks to have enough food and water for at least two weeks. They have more information here.

This story will be updated.

