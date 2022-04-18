Camping, use of other facilities suspended at popular beach to protect sea turtles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For 19 weeks, there won’t be overnight camping and bathrooms and shower facilities won’t be open after twilight at Bellows Field Beach Park.

Officials say these restrictions will help them protect turtles as they nest.

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, along with the Marine Corp Base, said this is effective until Sept. 1 and potentially longer if nesting sites are still there.

They said this is necessary to protect the turtles as they nest, incubate, and hatch along the shoreline.

Turtles began nesting here fairly recently in 2020. Although scientists don’t know the exact reason why this started, they suspect that pandemic closures played a part in turtles choosing this beach.

Officials said human activities have threatened the safety of these turtles through off-roading, campfires, dogs, illegal trash dumping as well as artificial light.

Once they identify a nesting site, they will put up signs for folks to stay away.

Officials hope everyone will do their part to protect the turtles. If you see anyone disturbing them you should call (808) 285-9529 or (808) 257-2123.

Regular weekday use is still allowed and there will still be military training exercises.

