Hokulea, Hikianalia set to embark on next leg of journey to Tahiti

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The voyaging canoes Hokulea and Hikianalia are set to depart for Tahiti on Monday.

If weather conditions permit, the canoes could leave Hilo before noon.

The crews have been training and provisioning the canoes over the last five days in Hilo.

Depending on the weather, the voyage to Tahiti will take roughly 20 days.

Once they arrive in French Polynesia, they will participate in ocean protection and climate change summits.

The journey to Tahiti not only represents the return of Hokulea and Hikianalia after a two-year pandemic pause, but it also signifies the early stages of a transition to the future generation of navigators.

This leg is a prelude to next year’s Moananuiakea voyage — a 41,000 mile journey around the Pacific Ocean, which is longer than the Malama Honua worldwide expedition.

