Forecast: Enjoy the pleasant conditions as breezy winds last through the week

Your top local headlines for April 18, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:48 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will prevail through the upcoming week, delivering low clouds and showers that will primarily dampen windward areas.

The island atmosphere will become more stable over the next day or two, and the threat of heavy showers will diminish, but there will continue to be periods of cloudy and wet weather. Additionally, a nearby trough aloft will bring periods of high clouds through the week, especially to Maui County and the Big Island.

Small northwest to north swells will continue to generate small surf along most north- and west-facing shorelines through Tuesday.

A head high northwest swell expected to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The south shore surf heights will trend lower on Monday with next long period south swell will arrive late Friday.

East shore surf will remain small and choppy over the next several days.

