Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the week

Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the week
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the week(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:14 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will prevail through the upcoming week, delivering low clouds and showers that will primarily dampen windward areas. The island atmosphere will become more stable over the next day or two, and the threat of heavy showers will diminish, but there will continue to be periods of cloudy and wet weather. Additionally, a nearby trough aloft will bring periods of high clouds through the week, especially to Maui County and the Big Island.

Small northwest to north swells will continue to generate small surf along most north and west facing shorelines through Tuesday. A head high northwest swell expected to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. The south shore surf heights will trend lower on Monday with next long period south swell will arrive late Friday. East shore surf will remain small and choppy over the next several days.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
HPD investigating rash of violent robberies, many involving firearms
A man was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase in Urban Honolulu.
Police chase ends with dramatic crash and suspect in custody
No lei at graduation? That’s what parents at some Hawaii high schools are being told
After a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s travel-related mask mandate Monday, the...
Following judge’s ruling, masks no longer required at Hawaii airports

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Swift trade winds bring in more passing showers
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forecast: More breezy winds and spotty showers ahead
Forecast: More breezy winds with spotty showers ahead
Waterspout spotted over Kaneohe Bay