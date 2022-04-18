Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Due to high demand, third show added for New Kids on the Block in Hawaii

Donnie Wahlberg had a special message for his Hawaii fans. NKOTB has added another show.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:11 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:47 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A third show has been added for New Kids on the Block and TLC in Hawaii after tickets for the first two shows were snatched up.

The third show will be Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Blaisdell Arena.

Tickets go on sale to Hawaii residents at 10 a.m. on Saturday and to the mainland on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for both the Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 shows have already been sold out.

Promoter Rick Bartalini Presents said 95% of the tickets for those shows went to people in Hawaii.

This will be the group’s first time performing in Hawaii in three decades.

You can purchase tickets on ticketmaster.com or rbpconcerts.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or in person at the venue’s box office from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
HPD investigating rash of violent robberies, many involving firearms
A man was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase in Urban Honolulu.
Police chase ends with dramatic crash and suspect in custody
No lei at graduation? That’s what parents at some Hawaii high schools are being told
After a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s travel-related mask mandate Monday, the...
Following judge’s ruling, masks no longer required at Hawaii airports

Latest News

Between July 2021 and February, DOH said they spent nearly $80 million dollars on community...
DOH to end free COVID testing, but some experts say it’s not the time to scale back
Lindsey Kinney
FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske
RN58 better known as Luana gave birth to her sixth pup last Thursday.
Oahu welcomes 2 monk seal pups born just days apart on the North Shore
DOH to end free COVID testing, but some experts say it’s not the time to scale back
DOH to end free COVID testing, but some experts say it’s not the time to scale back
The interagency-approved flushing and sampling plan was created to ensure that water in the...
As part of long-term monitoring program, DOH reviews Navy water samples