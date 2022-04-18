Due to high demand, third show added for New Kids on the Block in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A third show has been added for New Kids on the Block and TLC in Hawaii after tickets for the first two shows were snatched up.

The third show will be Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Blaisdell Arena.

Tickets go on sale to Hawaii residents at 10 a.m. on Saturday and to the mainland on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for both the Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 shows have already been sold out.

Promoter Rick Bartalini Presents said 95% of the tickets for those shows went to people in Hawaii.

This will be the group’s first time performing in Hawaii in three decades.

You can purchase tickets on ticketmaster.com or rbpconcerts.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or in person at the venue’s box office from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

