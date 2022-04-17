Authorities seek suspect accused of setting fire to Hauula home early Easter morning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for an arsonist suspected of setting fire to a home in Hauula on Sunday morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the fire started in the crawl space under the house, where someone was living.

The flames ignited just before 3:45 a.m. at the home along Kamehameha Highway. HFD responded with 10 units and 43 personnel.

When they arrived on scene, HFD found a fully involved single-story structure engulfed in flames. They began their fire attack and brought the flames under control before 4:10 a.m.

No one appeared to be inside the building, HFD said. Investigators were called out to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

Damage to that house and one next door is estimated at more than $650,000.

