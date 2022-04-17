Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Authorities seek suspect accused of setting fire to Hauula home early Easter morning

Honolulu fire trucks
Honolulu fire trucks(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:20 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for an arsonist suspected of setting fire to a home in Hauula on Sunday morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the fire started in the crawl space under the house, where someone was living.

The flames ignited just before 3:45 a.m. at the home along Kamehameha Highway. HFD responded with 10 units and 43 personnel.

When they arrived on scene, HFD found a fully involved single-story structure engulfed in flames. They began their fire attack and brought the flames under control before 4:10 a.m.

No one appeared to be inside the building, HFD said. Investigators were called out to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

Damage to that house and one next door is estimated at more than $650,000.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was seen being beaten to death in Makaha.
19-year-old arrested for murder after woman fatally beaten in middle of Makaha roadway
Lindsey Kinney
FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Prominent doctor connected to Kealoha scandal detained after conviction in drug trial
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
Ready for the Merrie Monarch Festival? Here’s how to watch on air or online

Latest News

Rothman pulled papers Wednesday for District 2, which goes from Mililani Mauka to Kahaluu.
World champ big wave surfer Makua Rothman files papers to run for City Council
As he considers a run for the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is facing increasing...
Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce
University of Hawaii's flagship campus in Manoa, Oahu.
In proposed budget increase for UH, some lawmakers call for firing of executives
In proposed budget increase for UH, some lawmakers call for firing of executives
In proposed budget increase for UH, some lawmakers call for firing of executives
Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce
Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce