Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Texas lawmakers respond as second bus of immigrants arrives in DC

A second bus of undocumented immigrants arrived in Washington from Texas Thursday. According to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), it’s part of his response to President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions.
Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A second bus of undocumented immigrants arrived in Washington from Texas Thursday. According to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), it’s part of his response to President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions.

Some Texas lawmakers support Gov. Abbott’s plan, but some of their colleagues are calling the bus trip a political stunt.

Noting that Texas is bearing the burden of an unsecured border, Gov. Greg Abbott began bussing migrants, who are awaiting deportation trials to Washington D.C.

Two buses have arrived so far, filled with only those who, according to Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), volunteered for the trip.

“[It] wouldn’t surprise me if we take people to Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, but we’re trying to move people to where they want to go as an option,” Sessions said. “I support what the governor is doing.”

But it’s the location: Washington D.C., that feeds into concerns that the bus trips are purely political.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said the governor is using the trips to make a political point, though he does agree with Abbott on some facets of immigration, such as his push to keep Title 42.

“He’s trying to get publicity. But, you know, that’s the whole key I think people need to understand that, that we at the border, we’re the ones that see the whole thing. We’re the ones who see the migrants,” Cuellar said.

Politically, this is all part of broader conflict at the border. Immigration has been one of the most divisive issues between the primary parties and it remains so, as the next election cycle nears.

Title 42 was first written decades ago to prevent sick immigrants from crossing the U.S. border. It was enforced during the coronavirus pandemic, but now, it’s set to end next month.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on scene of a barricade situation in Kapahulu.
8-hour standoff with fugitive in Kapahulu begins dramatically but ends peacefully
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330
Hawaiian Airlines cancels dozens more flights amid recertification delays
After hours of testimony and debate, the City Council on Wednesday approved a measure aimed at...
After hours of debate, Council approves ban on short-term vacation rentals outside of resort areas
"Stealth Omicron," officially known as the BA.2 subvariant, is 30% more transmissible than the...
Majority of Hawaii’s COVID cases are highly contagious ‘stealth’ Omicron
Lisa Fracassi was killed in 1994. For years, no one knew who did it -- until now.
Advances in DNA research help HPD link suspect to 1994 murder in Waikiki

Latest News

Hawaii's largest public workers union has backed Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Public workers’ union announces endorsement in race for governor
Image: Hawaii News Now
Gary Cordery supports medical freedom and wants to be the next governor
Hawaii Republicans rallied Tuesday at the Hawaii State Capitol.
‘Stand for Hawaii’: Hawaii GOP rallies to kick off 2022 election season
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami announces plans to run for re-election
Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii