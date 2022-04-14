Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Missing California teen found safe in Utah years later

An autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019 was recently found in Utah. (KSTU via CNN Newsource)
By KSTU Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:16 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK CITY, Utah (KSTU) - Connerjack Oswalt, an autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019, was recently found in Utah.

After years of fearing for his safety, the family is overjoyed.

Connerjack was 16 years old when he was reported missing from Clear Lake, California.

After his disappearance, his family didn’t see or hear from him.

A few weeks ago, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office started receiving reports about a man pushing around a shopping cart. One concerned citizen reported the same man sleeping in front of a store.

Body camera video shows officers approaching Connerjack in front of the store and asking if he would like to sit in the car to warm up after a very cold night.

In the car, Connerjack would not tell the officers his name, but he allowed deputies to scan his finger and with technology, it showed that he had a warrant out of Nevada.

Sheriff Justin Martinez said the officers felt there was something more to his story.

“There’s something more, this individual being resistant, reluctant to communicate,” he said.

The officers took it upon themselves to comb through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database. After nearly 20 pages of scouring through names and photographs and trying to find something that might match up, his name came up.

Deputies then called his family, who had moved from California to Idaho.

Connerjack’s stepfather, Gerald Flint, immediately drove from Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Park City, Utah.

After fearing the worst for nearly two years, his family was finally reunited with Connerjack.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” Martinez said. “They’ve been reunited with this individual they haven’t seen for three years when he was 16. He’s now 19.”

Copyright 2022 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on scene of a barricade situation in Kapahulu.
8-hour standoff with fugitive in Kapahulu begins dramatically but ends peacefully
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330
Hawaiian Airlines cancels dozens more flights amid recertification delays
After hours of testimony and debate, the City Council on Wednesday approved a measure aimed at...
After hours of debate, Council approves ban on short-term vacation rentals outside of resort areas
"Stealth Omicron," officially known as the BA.2 subvariant, is 30% more transmissible than the...
Majority of Hawaii’s COVID cases are highly contagious ‘stealth’ Omicron
Lisa Fracassi was killed in 1994. For years, no one knew who did it -- until now.
Advances in DNA research help HPD link suspect to 1994 murder in Waikiki

Latest News

Maui's mayor wants to charge out-of-state residents for parking at Maui County beach parks.
To address overcrowding, Maui mayor considers charging visitors for beach parking
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages
Punahou’s Corpuz shoots even par in round three of 2022 LOTTE Championship
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Easter weekend calls for some passing showers