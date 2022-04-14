Forecast: Gorgeous weather continues, more showers due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue to focus clouds and rainfall over windward slopes, with a few afternoon showers over leeward Big Island slopes through Friday. A disturbance aloft will pass over the islands during the weekend, likely leading to an increase in clouds and shower activity. A return to stable trade wind weather is expected next week.

A series of small northwest swells will spread through Saturday, small surf will hold along north and west facing shores into this weekend. A slightly larger, medium-period northwest swell is due late Sunday. Small, long-period south swells continue along south facing shores into Friday. A slightly larger, long-period south swell will arrive late Friday. Breezy trade winds continue to produce choppy wind swell expected to drop off over the weekend.

