Forecast: Gorgeous weather continues, more showers due over the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:15 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue to focus clouds and rainfall over windward slopes, with a few afternoon showers over leeward Big Island slopes through Friday. A disturbance aloft will pass over the islands during the weekend, likely leading to an increase in clouds and shower activity. A return to stable trade wind weather is expected next week.

A series of small northwest swells will spread through Saturday, small surf will hold along north and west facing shores into this weekend. A slightly larger, medium-period northwest swell is due late Sunday. Small, long-period south swells continue along south facing shores into Friday. A slightly larger, long-period south swell will arrive late Friday. Breezy trade winds continue to produce choppy wind swell expected to drop off over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

