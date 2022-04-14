Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Biden administration unveils steps to boost equity in government

President Joe Biden talks to guests after speaking at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa,...
President Joe Biden talks to guests after speaking at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:33 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:19 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Justice Department is improving language access to its programs to help people with limited English proficiency better report crimes. The Interior Department is providing technical assistance to Native American tribes to help them apply for grants. The Energy Department is helping low-income households access programs to weatherize their homes and save energy.

Those efforts are among hundreds of strategies and commitments the Biden administration released Thursday. They are the product of an executive order that President Joe Biden signed hours after taking office with the goal of advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities across the federal government.

The order was the first of its kind by a president, said Chiraag Bains, deputy assistant to the president for racial justice and equity.

“We set the mission and the mandate for every agency, the entire federal government, to center equity in all that we do,” Bains told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

After more than a year of review, more than 90 federal agencies, including all major Cabinet departments, released their “equity action plans” on Thursday.

The plans outline more than 300 strategies and commitments that aim to make federal policies fairer for everyone, including poorer communities and communities of color; tribal, rural and LGBTQ communities; and people with disabilities and women and girls. The White House posted an overview of the plans on its website Thursday.

They were discussed at a White House event hosted Thursday by domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, budget director Shalanda Young and members of the Cabinet. Biden, a Democrat, has one of the most diverse Cabinets, with Black and Hispanic people and women leading major departments, including Defense, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Some of the equity plans have been announced, such as work by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to close the racial gap in homeownership, address disproportionate rates of homelessness among underserved communities and reduce bias in home appraisals.

Others strategies are being made public for the first time, such as Defense Department efforts to promote the use of artificial intelligence technology to reduce algorithmic bias by investing in the development of a more diverse AI workforce. That work includes partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities.

Equity action teams at every agency led the reviews. Bains said that, taken together, the strategies “will advance equity and justice so that everybody can thrive in America.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on scene of a barricade situation in Kapahulu.
8-hour standoff with fugitive in Kapahulu begins dramatically but ends peacefully
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330
Hawaiian Airlines cancels dozens more flights amid recertification delays
After hours of testimony and debate, the City Council on Wednesday approved a measure aimed at...
After hours of debate, Council approves ban on short-term vacation rentals outside of resort areas
"Stealth Omicron," officially known as the BA.2 subvariant, is 30% more transmissible than the...
Majority of Hawaii’s COVID cases are highly contagious ‘stealth’ Omicron
Lisa Fracassi was killed in 1994. For years, no one knew who did it -- until now.
Advances in DNA research help HPD link suspect to 1994 murder in Waikiki

Latest News

Maui's mayor wants to charge out-of-state residents for parking at Maui County beach parks.
To address overcrowding, Maui mayor considers charging visitors for beach parking
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages
Punahou’s Corpuz shoots even par in round three of 2022 LOTTE Championship
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Easter weekend calls for some passing showers