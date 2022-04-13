Tributes
‘We haven’t received a dime’: New homeowners say squatters have taken over their house

A new homeowner in the Las Vegas area said squatters have taken over their new home before them. (Source: KVVU)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM HST
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Las Vegas-area family says squatters have taken over a home they recently purchased.

A four-bedroom, 2,700-square-foot home was supposed to be a dream home for Jen Larsen, her mother, Donna Edmonds, and three kids, but it has turned into nothing short of a nightmare.

“My mom and I decided to buy a house together about two months ago because both of our rents were going to go up dramatically, about $500 apiece,” Larsen said.

But someone they say isn’t paying the mortgage on their new home is inside their property and not leaving.

“We gave the seller seven days to move out because they said they needed the money from the sale of the house to move everything out,” Larsen said.

However, during that week, Larsen and her mother said somehow somebody else moved in and has lived in the home ever since.

“The two of us scrimped and scraped to get this, and we were so excited. Now, I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. It’s been really stressful,” Edmonds said.

The women have a deed for the property with a closing date of March 4, but they have never been able to occupy the home.

FOX5 reports a news crew went to the home’s front door to ask the people living inside for their side of the story, but no one answered while the crew was there.

A woman at the property later emailed FOX5, writing she has a legal lease with the home’s former owner that runs until July 2. However, a copy of the lease was not immediately shared.

“My kids and I will be homeless. Meanwhile, this woman is living in the home that we paid for and living there for free. We haven’t received a dime,” Larsen said.

Larsen and her mother did not immediately report if they have notified authorities.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

