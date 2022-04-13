HPD: Moped rider lost control before crashing into light pole in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 37-year-old woman was critically injured after crashing her moped into a light pole in Kaimuki early Wednesday, Honolulu police said.

It happened around 2 a.m. on 16th Avenue by Claudine Street.

Police said the woman lost control before hitting the pole, causing her to be thrown off the moped.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but has since improved to serious condition.

She was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Police are investigating the cause, and it is still unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.

This story will be updated.

