State releases weekly data for new COVID infections, deaths

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:25 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,327 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths over the past seven days.

The total for new COVID infections does not include positives through at-home tests.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 243,299.

The eight additional fatalities raise the state’s COVID death toll to 1,390.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 2,274 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on April 6.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

