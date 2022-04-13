Tributes
Grand jury indicts suspect in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder

HPD is looking for the suspect who lit a 79-year-old man on fire in Chinatown.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted the suspect in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder.

Juan Baron, 23, was indicted Wednesday on several felony charges related to the death of 73-year old Gary Ruby, who was found encased in concrete in a bathtub at his East Oahu home over a month ago.

The charges include one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree identity theft, and two counts of first-degree theft.

He was ordered to remain in custody without bail pending trial. Baron was extradited to Hawaii last week Friday from Los Angeles, where he was captured after allegedly trying to flee to Mexico.

He sat in silence during his first virtual court appearance on Monday.

Prosecutors also say Baron is accused of unlawfully living in Ruby’s home and using his vehicle, as well as impersonating Ruby during the timeline of the horrific crime.

If convicted, he faces life behind bars with the possibility of parole.

Because Ruby was over the age of 60, his sentence could be extended without parole.

Read previous reports:

