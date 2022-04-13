Tributes
Forecast: Beautiful, breezy conditions to last through the week

Your top local headlines for April 13, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:48 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:04 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure fan north of the main Hawaiian Islands will maintain a breezy trade wind pattern with passing showers focused over windward and mauka areas through the remainder of the week.

Heading into the weekend, a disturbance to the northwest is expected to bring increased rainfall

A series of small northwest swells moving around the islands the next several days will keep north shore surf from going completely flat.

Moderate to fresh trades over and upstream of the islands has generated a trade wind swell that will maintain above average surf along most eastern exposures through Wednesday.

The next round of slightly higher south swell is expected to arrive this weekend.

