Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Civics class, community service for voting fraud suspects

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov. DeSantis has signed a COVID-19-linked bill requiring health care centers to allow in-person visitations, as the Republican announced he approved dozens of other measures passed during this year's legislative session.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Two men from a sprawling retirement community in Florida will have to enter a pretrial intervention program, perform community service and attend adult civics classes in exchange for deferred prosecutions on their charges of voting more than once in the 2020 election.

Charles Barnes and Jay Ketcik, both from The Villages area, must perform 50 hours of community service each and get a grade of C or better in the adults civics class, according to court records filed last week.

In exchange, State Attorney William Gladson will defer prosecuting them on charges of casting more than one ballot in an election.

The men were among four people from the Republican stronghold of The Villages retirement community arrested late last year and early this year on voter fraud charges.

During the last legislative session, Republican lawmakers passed an election police bill pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, who justified its need by citing unspecified cases of fraud. DeSantis echoed many talking points on voting problems that have gained traction in the GOP after former President Donald Trump’s false claims that his reelection was stolen from him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After hours of testimony and debate, the City Council on Wednesday approved a measure aimed at...
After hours of debate, Council approves ban on short-term vacation rentals outside of resort areas
The attack was captured on surveillance footage.
Police arrest suspect who allegedly set elderly man’s shirt on fire in Chinatown
CVS is closing two of its Longs Drugs locations in Hawaii, the company said Wednesday.
CVS closing 2 Longs Drugs locations in Hawaii
Police are on scene of a barricade situation in Kapahulu.
8-hour standoff with fugitive in Kapahulu begins dramatically but ends peacefully
"Stealth Omicron," officially known as the BA.2 subvariant, is 30% more transmissible than the...
Majority of Hawaii’s COVID cases are highly contagious ‘stealth’ Omicron

Latest News

Frank James made his first court appearance on Thursday.
New York subway shooting suspect in court
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K.
Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth
FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25,...
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor
FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
President Joe Biden says he plans to nominate Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s vice...
Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed’s bank regulation post