Blangiardi tests positive for COVID, is experiencing mild symptoms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi tested positive for COVID on Wednesday morning and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“After waking up feeling under the weather, I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,” Blangiardi said, in a post on Twitter. “I am isolating at home and am experiencing mild symptoms.”

The Mayor’s Office said it is working to notify those who have close contact with the mayor over the last several days.

Blangiardi, 75, is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID.

The city said the mayor is expected to remain out of the office until sometime after Easter.

Health Department data suggests that COVID infections are remaining relatively steady in Hawaii, despite a surge in some parts of the mainland.

But that data doesn’t include at-home testing, which may now account for a majority of new positives.

State health officials have urged residents to keep an eye instead on hospitalization rates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

