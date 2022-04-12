Tributes
VIDEO: Man arrested after child escapes attempted kidnapping, police say

Police released video of a portion of the incident in which they say a man attempted to kidnap a child. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:28 AM HST
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida was arrested Tuesday after attempting to kidnap a child, police said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 37-year-old Vinh Nguyen approached and grabbed a child Monday morning in the Azalea Park neighborhood in Orlando and tried to lure the child into his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the child was able to get away and Nguyen took off. Following a tip from the public, detectives arrested Nguyen on Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Vinh Nguyen, 37, Tuesday morning following a tip from the public.
Police arrested Vinh Nguyen, 37, Tuesday morning following a tip from the public.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Nguyen has been charged with false imprisonment, luring or enticing of a child, and battery.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and want to know if there may be other victims of Nguyen. If you have any information, please call the Central Florida Crime Line at 1-800-423-8477.

