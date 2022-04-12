Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Juvenile prisoner escapes guard on the way to Tennessee hospital, recaptured in Georgia

A juvenile prisoner who escaped custody in Tennessee was recaptured by Georgia authorities.
A juvenile prisoner who escaped custody in Tennessee was recaptured by Georgia authorities.(KXLN)
By Andrew McMunn and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:27 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A sheriff’s office in Georgia on Tuesday morning recaptured a juvenile prisoner who escaped custody while on the way to a Tennessee children’s hospital Monday evening.

On Saturday, police in Nashville, Tennessee, said the teen led officers on a chase after he reportedly stole a Ford Raptor truck.

Police deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle, leading the juvenile to jump from the moving truck before crossing the spikes. The truck crashed and the teen sustained injuries, WSMV reported. Police said he was put in a neck brace before he was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center in Nashville.

On Monday night, authorities said the juvenile was complaining of seizures. He was then transported by ambulance to a Nashville children’s hospital, accompanied by a guard.

While he was being taken out of the ambulance, authorities said the 16-year-old freed himself from his restraints and ran off toward a nearby intersection where an armed accomplice was waiting in a black Chevy Avalanche, which was reported as stolen. He then jumped into the getaway truck and sped off.

Sometime later, police found the Avalanche truck on fire.

After abandoning the truck, police said the teen and his accomplice carjacked a gold Chevy Malibu outside of an apartment complex. This vehicle was also found crashed and unoccupied by police sometime later.

Around 5 a.m. early Tuesday morning, the Nashville Police Department said the juvenile was arrested along with 22-year-old Tunisia Carey by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. The two were traveling in Carey’s Nissan Altima when they were apprehended after a traffic stop in Cartersville, Georgia.

Carey and the juvenile remain in custody in Georgia and will be transferred back to Nashville this week, according to WSMV.

Detectives are working to identify each person who contributed to the teen’s escape.

Nashville authorities said they intend to charge the juvenile as an adult.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The attack was captured on surveillance footage.
Police arrest suspect who allegedly set elderly man’s shirt on fire in Chinatown
Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect...
State investigating after North Shore homeowner moves tons of sand in bid to protect property
HNN File
Federal agents disrupted cyberattack targeting phone, internet infrastructure on Oahu
HNN File
Officials identify surfer who died after being pulled from East Oahu waters
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado
Esteban Dehoyos
Hawaii Island police seek suspect wanted following assault, vicious dog attack
"Stealth Omicron," officially known as the BA.2 subvariant, is 30% more transmissible than the...
DOH: Slight rise in COVID cases tied to highly contagious ‘stealth Omicron’
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock