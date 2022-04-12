Here’s why inflation is getting worse and worse

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Consumer price inflation has gotten worse, and there is increasing evidence that this is not a passing phenomenon, either in Hawaii or worldwide.

The March consumer price report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Tuesday, shows an annual inflation rate of 8.5%, up from 7.9% in February. It’s the worst pace since 1981.

Both of the two most volatile components in the consumer price index are drivers of current inflation:

Energy is soaring because OPEC reduced production and the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted Russian oil export sales. OPEC’s secretary general told EU officials Tuesday it would be almost impossible for the cartel to pump enough oil to solve the problem. AAA price averages remain high in Hawaii: Honolulu $5.15, Hilo $5.30, Kahului-Wailuku $5.34, Lihue $5.46.

Food is soaring because of supply chain issues, but will keep rising, economists expect, because Russia and Ukraine are two major exporters of farm fertilizers and those exports have been disrupted by the war. Hawaii food prices are also affected by land values (if locally grown) and shipping costs (if sourced on the mainland).



The Fed is tasked with fending off hyper-inflation by raising lending rates, but has no powers to make other countries sell more oil or fertilizer.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.