Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Babysitter arrested after putting 4-year-old boy in dryer, police say

Amber Chapman, 35, is accused of putting a child she was babysitting in a dryer.
Amber Chapman, 35, is accused of putting a child she was babysitting in a dryer.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:51 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) -A babysitter in Florida has been accused of putting a child who was under her care in a dryer.

Authorities in Lake County, Florida, report Amber Christine Chapman, 35, has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

Investigators say that a 4-year-old boy was taken to the UF Health Leesburg Hospital on Feb. 1 and told medical staff that “Miss Amber” had put him in the dryer with towels, and he spun around.

Staff noted multiple areas of bruising on the boy’s head, back and both ears, as indicated by police.

In a recorded interview with the child on Feb. 7, police said the boy told them that Chapman placed him in the dryer, closed the door, and he spun around. The boy also said Chapman opened the door, closed it again, and then went around again.

On Feb. 2, the boy was examined at the Children’s Advocacy Center, according to police. Injuries were found on the boy’s head, abdomen and back.

The team was unable to determine if being placed in the dryer caused the boy’s injuries, but the team told police that the injuries to his back, face, forehead and ears were consistent with what he had told doctors of what had happened.

Police said the boy had frequently been watched by Chapman in the past.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The attack was captured on surveillance footage.
Police arrest suspect who allegedly set elderly man’s shirt on fire in Chinatown
Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect...
State investigating after North Shore homeowner moves tons of sand in bid to protect property
HNN File
Federal agents disrupted cyberattack targeting phone, internet infrastructure on Oahu
HNN File
Officials identify surfer who died after being pulled from East Oahu waters
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado
Esteban Dehoyos
Hawaii Island police seek suspect wanted following assault, vicious dog attack
"Stealth Omicron," officially known as the BA.2 subvariant, is 30% more transmissible than the...
DOH: Slight rise in COVID cases tied to highly contagious ‘stealth Omicron’
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock