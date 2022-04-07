Tributes
Windward Oahu graduating seniors can get a year of free tuition at WCC

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:34 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:49 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Graduating seniors can get free tuition for their first year at Windward Community College as part of a scholarship program that also offers career development help.

The Ho’olei Tuition Award provides full tuition for the first year at WCC for 2022 graduates of public and charter schools in Windward Oahu.

Students are also given help to find jobs on or off campus at Windward area businesses.

“Hoʻolei allows our students to pursue college and the rewarding, often higher-paying careers it opens doors to, growing the students and providing for our families and communities,” said Windward CC Chancellor Ardis Eschenberg.

Graduating seniors can apply for the tuition awards at kamaaina.hawaii.edu.

