Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Victim advocates encourage seeking help during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

There was a show of support for sex abuse survivors Wednesday morning at the State Capitol.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:06 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a show of support for sex abuse survivors Wednesday morning at the State Capitol. A rally was held to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Members of the Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women and Children’s Sex Abuse Treatment Center stood alongside other agencies to sign wave, and promote access to resources for victims. They’re hoping to encourage victims to seek help.

“A part of having being touched by sexual violence is disclosing what had happened to you. Often times that can be a very difficult thing for survivors to do, so we want to show our support for them, to give them the courage to come forward, to give them a voice, to let them know the community is behind them,” Lynn Matsuoka, Associate Director for the Kapi’olani Medical Center’s Sex Abuse Treatment Center said.

Last year, the Center said it received more than 1,800 calls and helped more than a thousand adults and children. Its website also has a chat feature to let victims and the public report incidents anonymously. Information is also available in several languages and formats for those with hearing and vision disabilities.

Matsuoka hopes the online chat option will help more people from all walks of life seek resources easily and discreetly.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, call 808-524-7273 or visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery
Nainoa Damon
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents
Officials said Saena Yi was charged with false and fraudulent statements as well as failure to...
Authorities arrest, charge Oahu woman for multiple alleged tax violations
Erik Willis, 19, sits in the courtroom during his trial.
Jury finds Niu Valley man guilty of attempted murder in brutal stabbing at Kahala Beach

Latest News

COVID concerns kept the State Capitol closed to the public since March, 2020. It reopened on...
Big state budget proposal moves forward with anticipated record surplus
Tina Yamaki of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii says businesses have always hired teens, but...
Could teens be the answer to Hawaii’s labor shortage? Some businesses are betting on it
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Gusty trade winds continue Friday before backing down slightly on Saturday
J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
State’s hiring, promotions process faces scrutiny following top trainer’s arrest
The units were assembled in Canada.
City: New modular complex could be model for future affordable housing projects