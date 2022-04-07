Victim advocates encourage seeking help during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a show of support for sex abuse survivors Wednesday morning at the State Capitol. A rally was held to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Members of the Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women and Children’s Sex Abuse Treatment Center stood alongside other agencies to sign wave, and promote access to resources for victims. They’re hoping to encourage victims to seek help.

“A part of having being touched by sexual violence is disclosing what had happened to you. Often times that can be a very difficult thing for survivors to do, so we want to show our support for them, to give them the courage to come forward, to give them a voice, to let them know the community is behind them,” Lynn Matsuoka, Associate Director for the Kapi’olani Medical Center’s Sex Abuse Treatment Center said.

Last year, the Center said it received more than 1,800 calls and helped more than a thousand adults and children. Its website also has a chat feature to let victims and the public report incidents anonymously. Information is also available in several languages and formats for those with hearing and vision disabilities.

Matsuoka hopes the online chat option will help more people from all walks of life seek resources easily and discreetly.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, call 808-524-7273 or visit their website by clicking here.

