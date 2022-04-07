Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows

MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – MagellanTV is looking for a true crime fanatic to take on a 24-hour True Crime marathon.

The streaming service company is willing to pay $100 an hour.

MagellanTV’s ideal candidate is someone who “can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and (doesn’t) flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

They would also have to be willing to stream true crime shows nonstop for 24 hours while documenting their experience on social media.

The candidate will have to watch 32 True Crime shows, with 48 hours given to complete the job tasks.

The chosen winner will receive $2,400 if the job requirements are completed and a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV.

Runner-ups will also get a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV, a $60 value.

If this sounds like the perfect job for you, visit MagellanTV’s website to apply.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery
Nainoa Damon
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents
Officials said Saena Yi was charged with false and fraudulent statements as well as failure to...
Authorities arrest, charge Oahu woman for multiple alleged tax violations
Erik Willis, 19, sits in the courtroom during his trial.
Jury finds Niu Valley man guilty of attempted murder in brutal stabbing at Kahala Beach

Latest News

COVID concerns kept the State Capitol closed to the public since March, 2020. It reopened on...
Big state budget proposal moves forward with anticipated record surplus
A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
Tina Yamaki of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii says businesses have always hired teens, but...
Could teens be the answer to Hawaii’s labor shortage? Some businesses are betting on it
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path