Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘She knew she was going to die young’: Woman killed in crash after surviving liver transplant

By Courtney King and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:54 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) – A 20-year-old woman in Indiana was killed in a car crash on the way to an appointment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in connection to a liver transplant she had two years ago.

Makenzie Howell was the passenger in a truck that crossed the centerline of the highway, hitting another truck and then sliding sideways into the path of a semi-truck that hit the passenger side of the vehicle she was in.

“She knew she was going to die young,” Danielle Howell, Makenzie’s mother, told WXIX. “My heart never wanted to believe that.”

Danielle explained her daughter had a rare genetic condition that caused growths on her liver.

“They would just get bigger and bigger and fill up to the point that her liver was three times the size it was supposed to be,” Danielle said. “It was intense and scary.”

Danielle is heartbroken because they thought Makenzie was in the clear after her transplant, adding she was the happiest she’d ever seen her daughter.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery
Nainoa Damon
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents
Officials said Saena Yi was charged with false and fraudulent statements as well as failure to...
Authorities arrest, charge Oahu woman for multiple alleged tax violations
Erik Willis, 19, sits in the courtroom during his trial.
Jury finds Niu Valley man guilty of attempted murder in brutal stabbing at Kahala Beach

Latest News

A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
Tina Yamaki of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii says businesses have always hired teens, but...
Could teens be the answer to Hawaii’s labor shortage? Some businesses are betting on it
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Gusty trade winds continue Friday before backing down slightly on Saturday