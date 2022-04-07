Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Propane gas leak in Waipahu triggers evacuations of some residents

Your top local headlines for April 7, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:42 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Waipahu residents were evacuated from their homes Wednesday night following a propane gas leak, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Four HFD units, with about a dozen firefighters responded to the incident around 9:40 p.m. on Hikimoe Street.

Upon arrival, crews found a large propane tank actively leaking inside an empty commercial building.

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

HFD was able to secure the leak and ventilate the area, allowing residents to return.

No one was injured.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery
Nainoa Damon
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents
Officials said Saena Yi was charged with false and fraudulent statements as well as failure to...
Authorities arrest, charge Oahu woman for multiple alleged tax violations
Erik Willis, 19, sits in the courtroom during his trial.
Jury finds Niu Valley man guilty of attempted murder in brutal stabbing at Kahala Beach

Latest News

Tina Yamaki of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii says businesses have always hired teens, but...
Could teens be the answer to Hawaii’s labor shortage? Some businesses are betting on it
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Gusty trade winds continue Friday before backing down slightly on Saturday
J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
State’s hiring, promotions process faces scrutiny following top trainer’s arrest
The units were assembled in Canada.
City: New modular complex could be model for future affordable housing projects
Honolulu police are investigating after a man allegedly snatched a young girl off a Waikiki...
Man allegedly snatched teen from busy Waikiki sidewalk, tried to sexually assault her