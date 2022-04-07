Propane gas leak in Waipahu triggers evacuations of some residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Waipahu residents were evacuated from their homes Wednesday night following a propane gas leak, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Four HFD units, with about a dozen firefighters responded to the incident around 9:40 p.m. on Hikimoe Street.

Upon arrival, crews found a large propane tank actively leaking inside an empty commercial building.

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

HFD was able to secure the leak and ventilate the area, allowing residents to return.

No one was injured.

This story will be updated.

