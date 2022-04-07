Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police confiscate illegal drugs following complaints of drum circle at Maui beach

Maui police announced a series of drug-related arrests in Kihei.
Maui police announced a series of drug-related arrests in Kihei.(Maui Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:50 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:59 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested three people Sunday for drug-related crimes in Kihei.

MPD said a group of plain-clothes officers responded to complaints of a drum circle at Poolenalena Beach at around 3 p.m.

Authorities said they recognized a man and woman who were wanted on outstanding bench warrants.

Police arrested and charged 55-year-old Gary Gadient for promotion of a dangerous drug and violating an order for protection. While he was being booked, officials said they found crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $1,000 and he remains in custody at Maui Community Correctional Center.

Officers also arrested and charged 26-year-old Kayla Phelan for drug promotion and other offenses. Her bail was set at $10,000. Police said she is currently out on supervised release pending her court hearing.

Maui police also arrested a 44-year-old Napili woman who offered “edible chocolates” containing “shrooms” to one of the officers.

Through their investigation, authorities said they recovered marijuana, capsules of suspected ecstasy and psilocybin mushrooms.

Police warned they will continue their crackdown on illegal activities at beach parks.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted
Nainoa Damon
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents
Erik Willis, 19, sits in the courtroom during his trial.
Jury finds Niu Valley man guilty of attempted murder in brutal stabbing at Kahala Beach
Officials said Saena Yi was charged with false and fraudulent statements as well as failure to...
Authorities arrest, charge Oahu woman for multiple alleged tax violations
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery

Latest News

Ezra Miller arrest fallout.
'The Flash' fans are calling for Ezra Miller to be replaced
The state Department said it has ordered Lahaina’s Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant to immediately...
DOH shuts down Chinese eatery in Lahaina after finding roach infestation
Applications for the city’s junior lifeguard program are being accepted starting Friday for...
The city’s junior lifeguard program is back. Here’s how teens can apply
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s junior lifeguard program is back. Here’s how teens can apply
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 8, 2022)