Police confiscate illegal drugs following complaints of drum circle at Maui beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested three people Sunday for drug-related crimes in Kihei.

MPD said a group of plain-clothes officers responded to complaints of a drum circle at Poolenalena Beach at around 3 p.m.

Authorities said they recognized a man and woman who were wanted on outstanding bench warrants.

Police arrested and charged 55-year-old Gary Gadient for promotion of a dangerous drug and violating an order for protection. While he was being booked, officials said they found crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $1,000 and he remains in custody at Maui Community Correctional Center.

Officers also arrested and charged 26-year-old Kayla Phelan for drug promotion and other offenses. Her bail was set at $10,000. Police said she is currently out on supervised release pending her court hearing.

Maui police also arrested a 44-year-old Napili woman who offered “edible chocolates” containing “shrooms” to one of the officers.

Through their investigation, authorities said they recovered marijuana, capsules of suspected ecstasy and psilocybin mushrooms.

Police warned they will continue their crackdown on illegal activities at beach parks.

