Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Jury begins deliberations in brutal Kahala stabbing trial

After closing arguments Wednesday from the prosecution and defense, the jury in the brutal Kahala Beach stabbing case began deliberations.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After closing arguments Wednesday from the prosecution and defense, the jury in the brutal Kahala Beach stabbing case began deliberations.

Erik Willis, 19, is accused of stabbing Melia Kalahiki 15 times at Kahala Beach on July 20, 2020.

He’s charged with second-degree attempted murder.

“The attack was cowardly, vicious and it was Erik Willis ... who stabbed and tried to kill Melia that day on the beach,” said Deputy Prosecutor Lawrence Sousie.

Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’

In his closing arguments, Sousie relied heavily on the victim’s testimony identifying Willis as her attacker. He also relied on surveillance camera video showing Willis several blocks from the attack.

But the prosecutor did not present any physical evidence linking Willis to the attack or as having been at the exact scene of the crime.

“There is significant circumstantial evidence that points to the defendant,” said Sousie.

Willis’ lawyer Jonathan Loo shot back: “It’s not circumstantial evidence. It’s speculation. That’s what the prosecution is asking you to do. They have huge gaps in their case.”

Loo said one witness described a suspect as being a white male in his mid-30s, weighing 200 to 220 pounds. Willis, who was 18 at the time, weighs about 160 pounds.

“Ladies and gentlemen, look at the defendant. There is no way that you would mistake Erik Willis for somebody in his mid-30s. Impossible,” he said.

“There is no way you would mistake him for someone between 200 and 220 lbs.”

Loo also pointed to Kalahiki’s testimony on Tuesday, where she said she was unable to identify Willis or anybody else as her attacker during three separate lineups provided by police days after the attack.

And then there’s the drug tests given to Kalahiki when she was admitted to the hospital, showing she had meth and Valium in her blood. Kalahiki denied using those drugs. “Do you think those drugs had an effect on Melia Kalahiki’s ability to perceive and remember?” Loo asked the jury.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted
Nainoa Damon
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents
Erik Willis, 19, sits in the courtroom during his trial.
Jury finds Niu Valley man guilty of attempted murder in brutal stabbing at Kahala Beach
Officials said Saena Yi was charged with false and fraudulent statements as well as failure to...
Authorities arrest, charge Oahu woman for multiple alleged tax violations
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery

Latest News

Ezra Miller arrest fallout.
'The Flash' fans are calling for Ezra Miller to be replaced
The state Department said it has ordered Lahaina’s Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant to immediately...
DOH shuts down Chinese eatery in Lahaina after finding roach infestation
Applications for the city’s junior lifeguard program are being accepted starting Friday for...
The city’s junior lifeguard program is back. Here’s how teens can apply
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s junior lifeguard program is back. Here’s how teens can apply
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 8, 2022)