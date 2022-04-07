Tributes
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents

Your top local headlines for April 7, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:10 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in last month’s shooting in Tantalus that left a high school senior dead is scheduled to enter a plea in court on Thursday.

Nainoa Damon, 19, is accused of trying to steal a gold chain from a group of teenagers on Round Top Drive on March 18 and fatally shooting the 18-year-old victim.

He was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and several other gun-related offenses.

Hawaii News Now previously reported that Damon’s mother and stepfather are Honolulu police officers.

During a police commission meeting on Wednesday, Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic addressed the relationship.

“Mr. Damon is the son of a police officer,” he said. “It’s my understanding that they did not live together prior to this. I wouldn’t go as far as to say they were estranged but they weren’t in communication, constant communication. He wasn’t living there.”

He added that he did not think the officers were involved or interfered in the investigation in any way.

Vanic said their investigation is still active, but for now, the officers are on regular duty.

Damon’s bail is set at $1 million.

He is also facing first-degree attempted murder and firearms counts for a separate shooting in Kunia in January 2021.

This story will be updated.

