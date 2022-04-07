Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii taxpayers could receive a $300 tax rebate from the state government, lawmakers announced Monday.

The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could receive a $300 tax rebate while those earning more than $100,000 could get a rebate of $100.

House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke said that she and Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz reached a tentative agreement to revive a proposal that would distribute some of the state’s $2 billion budget surplus back to residents.

The rebates are expected to cost the state about $250 million, according to Civil Beat.

Under the legislative proposal, a family of four could receive up to $1,200.

Earlier this year, Gov. David Ige proposed giving $100 to each taxpayer and their dependents. That proposal stalled in the Senate and would have cost an estimated $110 million.

