Advertisement

Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf due in today
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:17 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trades will develop by Thursday morning and persist well into Friday, focusing clouds and showers over windward and mauka zones. Winds will weaken to breezy and veer to the ESE this weekend. This will favor showers over windward zones at night and potentially over island interiors during the afternoon.

A new NW swell will peak early Thursday morning with surf heights remaining well below Surf Advisory criteria. Stronger trade winds will kick up higher wind wave chop along many northeastern and eastern facing shores lasting into the weekend. A slightly larger long period south swell will arrive by Saturday morning, elevating surf along south facing shores by a couple of feet into early next week.

