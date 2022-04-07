Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Pleasant weather on tap as breezy trade winds pick up speed

Your top local headlines for April 7, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:11 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trades will develop by Thursday morning and persist well into Friday, focusing clouds and showers over windward and mauka zones.

Winds will weaken to breezy and veer to the east-southeast this weekend. This will favor showers over windward zones at night and potentially over island interiors during the afternoon.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A new northwest swell will peak early Thursday morning with surf heights remaining well below high surf advisory criteria.

Stronger trade winds will kick up higher wind wave chop along many northeastern- and eastern-facing shores lasting into the weekend.

A slightly larger long-period south swell will arrive by Saturday morning, elevating surf along south-facing shores by a couple of feet into early next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022

Most Read

J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery
Nainoa Damon
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents
Officials said Saena Yi was charged with false and fraudulent statements as well as failure to...
Authorities arrest, charge Oahu woman for multiple alleged tax violations
Erik Willis, 19, sits in the courtroom during his trial.
Jury finds Niu Valley man guilty of attempted murder in brutal stabbing at Kahala Beach

Latest News

Tina Yamaki of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii says businesses have always hired teens, but...
Could teens be the answer to Hawaii’s labor shortage? Some businesses are betting on it
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Gusty trade winds continue Friday before backing down slightly on Saturday
J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
State’s hiring, promotions process faces scrutiny following top trainer’s arrest
The units were assembled in Canada.
City: New modular complex could be model for future affordable housing projects
Honolulu police are investigating after a man allegedly snatched a young girl off a Waikiki...
Man allegedly snatched teen from busy Waikiki sidewalk, tried to sexually assault her