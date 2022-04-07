Forecast: Pleasant weather on tap as breezy trade winds pick up speed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trades will develop by Thursday morning and persist well into Friday, focusing clouds and showers over windward and mauka zones.

Winds will weaken to breezy and veer to the east-southeast this weekend. This will favor showers over windward zones at night and potentially over island interiors during the afternoon.

A new northwest swell will peak early Thursday morning with surf heights remaining well below high surf advisory criteria.

Stronger trade winds will kick up higher wind wave chop along many northeastern- and eastern-facing shores lasting into the weekend.

A slightly larger long-period south swell will arrive by Saturday morning, elevating surf along south-facing shores by a couple of feet into early next week.

