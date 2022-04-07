Tributes
Episode 107: Leaving on a jet plane? These Hawaii transplants are glad they did

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is going up and so are living expenses.

High costs and quality of life are just some of the reasons why Sheri Taketa and Jess Chadwell moved to Arizona and California, respectively, with their families.

The idea sounded scary at first, but now both say the change has been for the better and they’re strongly encouraging others who are thinking about it to make the move.

