Episode 107: Leaving on a jet plane? These Hawaii transplants are glad they did

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is going up and so are living expenses.

High costs and quality of life are just some of the reasons why Sheri Taketa and Jess Chadwell moved to Arizona and California, respectively, with their families.

The idea sounded scary at first, but now both say the change has been for the better and they’re strongly encouraging others who are thinking about it to make the move.

Listen now across HNN’s platforms or search for “Muthaship” wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.