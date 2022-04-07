Tributes
DOH confirms third case of Legionnaires’ disease following stay at Waikiki hotel

Leggionaires' disease
Leggionaires' disease (CDC/MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:55 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department confirmed a third case of Legionnaires’ disease in a visitor who stayed at a Waikiki hotel.

The health department said the visitor was diagnosed on Saturday following a stay at the Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations in March. The previous two cases were confirmed at the same hotel in early March and June 2021.

DOH: Legionnaires’ disease detected in 2 visitors who stayed at same Waikiki hotel

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially deadly form of pneumonia that can be spread through inhaling aerosolized water droplets.

DOH said water samples collected in March indicated potential for legionella growth within the building’s potable water system and that additional analyses are ongoing.

In a statement, a spokesperson at the Grand Islander, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club said:

“While it is not yet known how or where this individual was infected, our team is working cooperatively with the Hawaii Department of Health as an investigation is conducted. The health and safety of our owners, guests and team members is our top priority.”

