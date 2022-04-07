Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Cash App data breach could have affected over 8 million users

The company that owns Cash App reported a data breach which could have affected 8 million app...
The company that owns Cash App reported a data breach which could have affected 8 million app users.(Source: Cash App via MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A data breach committed by a former employee of the company which owns the mobile payment app Cash App could have affected over 8 million users.

According to a report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Block, Inc. announced that it determined a former employee downloaded reports containing U.S. customer information from its subsidiary Cash App Investing LLC in December 2021.

Although the former employee had access to the information during their employment, the data was accessed without permission after they were no longer with the company, the filing says.

Only customers who used Cash App’s stock function are affected by the breach, according to the report. The information included the full name and brokerage account number, brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and stock trading activity.

Downloaded data did not include usernames and passwords, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, payment card information, addresses, bank account information or any other identifiable information.

Customers outside of the U.S. were not affected, the filing says.

When it made the discovery, Block launched an investigation in partnership with a forensics firm. The company has notified regulatory authorities and law enforcement of the breach.

The filing says the company “takes the security of information belonging to its customers very seriously and continues to review and strengthen administrative and technical safeguards to protect the information of its customers.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted
Nainoa Damon
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents
Erik Willis, 19, sits in the courtroom during his trial.
Jury finds Niu Valley man guilty of attempted murder in brutal stabbing at Kahala Beach
Officials said Saena Yi was charged with false and fraudulent statements as well as failure to...
Authorities arrest, charge Oahu woman for multiple alleged tax violations
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery

Latest News

Ezra Miller arrest fallout.
'The Flash' fans are calling for Ezra Miller to be replaced
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
The state Department said it has ordered Lahaina’s Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant to immediately...
DOH shuts down Chinese eatery in Lahaina after finding roach infestation
Applications for the city’s junior lifeguard program are being accepted starting Friday for...
The city’s junior lifeguard program is back. Here’s how teens can apply