Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Woman celebrates 108th birthday, shares her secret to longevity

“I don’t believe in just sitting down and giving up, I believe in going out in the sunshine, picking weeds, and working in the garden,” said Slough.
By David Caltabiano and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:59 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOBE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Carmen Slough celebrated her 108th birthday this week with friends and family.

She was born in Douglas, Arizona, but has lived in the Globe-Miami area her entire life and is well-known. Slough owned a clothing store in downtown Globe for 49 years.

“We didn’t have paved streets,” Slough told AZFamily, remembering the early days of Globe. “There was still a few people who got around on horseback.”

Slough lived through the Spanish Flu when she was just 4 years old, but she remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I was old enough to know that something was wrong,” she said. “There was a lot of people in the area that did pass away from the flu at that time.”

At the age of 106, another virus — this time COVID-19 — turned her world upside down.

Slough admits it affected her, saying, “The isolation was really, really bad for me because I was used to being a part of the community.”

Slough’s late husband was a WWI veteran, and her siblings fought in WWII.

“I remember the people that we lost and the valor of our local boys that served overseas,” said Slough.

Her 86-year-old son, Bob, relies on his mom’s recollection and calls her “a wonder.”

Slough says staying active is the secret to longevity.

“I don’t believe in just sitting down and giving up, I believe in going out in the sunshine, picking weeds, and working in the garden,” Slough said.

She has a little brother, the only surviving sibling in her family of nine, who’s 98 years old.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker to be sentenced in college admissions scam
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead
Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing.
Officials expect U.S. COVID numbers to continue rising
The state wants to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Kahekili and Kamehameha...
DOT proposes plan for roundabout at a busy Kahaluu highway intersection