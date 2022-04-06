Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Amazon worker accused of forcing his way into woman’s house

Police arrested the suspect on several charges, and following the incident, Amazon said he no longer delivers for the company. (WSOC, DOORBELL VIDEO, CNN)
By WSOC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:36 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - An Amazon worker arrested after allegedly pushing his way into a woman’s home and locking the door behind him no longer delivers for the company, according to a statement.

A delivery person in an Amazon vest can be seen on video Monday walking up to a woman’s house in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ringing the doorbell. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Isaiah McCall, and Amazon confirmed he worked delivering packages for the company.

But in this case, McCall wasn’t carrying a package. When the homeowner answered the door, he asked if she had a package she wasn’t supposed to get. She said no and closed the door.

Video then shows McCall go around the side and peer back around toward the house. He came back to the door a few minutes later and asked again about a package.

The woman says McCall then pushed his way inside her home and locked the door. She panicked, but she wasn’t alone. Her dog, Conway, came to the rescue. She told Conway to sic McCall, and the dog lunged for him.

Obviously scared, the suspect fumbled and unlocked the door. The woman pushed him back out of her house and locked the door behind him.

Melvin McCoy lives next door. He didn’t hear any commotion but claims he saw McCall walking the neighborhood and following the victim.

“Why would you be so bold to do it in daylight?” McCoy said. “She walks her dog every day around the same time... and here he come, back behind her. So, basically, he targeted her, but he targeted the wrong one, though.”

Police say McCall led them on a chase that ended in Huntersville. He was found in the same clothes as seen in video from the victim, but he was longer wearing the Amazon vest. The victim says police took her to the scene to identify the suspect.

Authorities charged McCall with breaking and/or entering, eluding arrest and resisting an officer.

Amazon said in a statement that he no longer delivers for the company.

“The safety and security of our customers is our top priority, and we’re thankful the customer is safe. This incident does not represent the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages,” read the statement in part.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
As the pandemic impacted Hawaii’s largest international visitor market, travel professionals...
Once Japan drops its COVID restictions, experts predict wave of visitors to Hawaii

Latest News

Jose Garcia, 68, is facing four counts of sexual battery.
Unlicensed massage therapist charged with sexually battering client, police say
No exact open date for SONIC Drive-In just yet. The sign off Hookele Street says "soon, very...
Big fast food chains are flocking to Maui. Not everyone is sure that’s a good thing
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 7, 2022)
Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: Man impersonated agent, claimed ties to Pakistani intel
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing