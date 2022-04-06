Police search for suspect involved in attempted kidnapping in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Ewa Beach.

Authorities said the suspect tried to kidnap a woman on Keaunui Drive on March 23.

The suspect is described to be in his 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 170 pounds. Police said he was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, black basketball shorts and slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

