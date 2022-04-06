Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son

Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with killing her 8-year-old son in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Criminal charges have been officially filed against a Wisconsin-area mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son.

WBAY reports Natalia Hitchcock, 41, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said Natalia Hitchcock assaulted Oliver on March 30 at their apartment. He died two days later at a children’s hospital in Milwaukee due to his injuries.

“The children’s [Wisconsin] hospital makes miracles happen all the time, but couldn’t this time, unfortunately,” said SFPD Police Chief Eric Miller.

According to Miller, at least two officers wore body cameras, and the footage has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

The case has been handed to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, but Miller said this is a case that will never leave him.

“Because of the severity and nature of the victim. Yeah, none of us will forget,” Miller said.

Natalia Hitchcock appeared in court on Tuesday for the first time.

Miller said the second charge she is facing refers to another incident at the home that was something not reported to them previously.

“Many officers have kids that are either younger or older or in that same age group. It’s hard for them. We talked to doctors and staff; there was nothing else the officers could do,” Miller said.

Authorities said an autopsy on Oliver is scheduled for some time this week.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
As the pandemic impacted Hawaii’s largest international visitor market, travel professionals...
Once Japan drops its COVID restictions, experts predict wave of visitors to Hawaii

Latest News

Jose Garcia, 68, is facing four counts of sexual battery.
Unlicensed massage therapist charged with sexually battering client, police say
No exact open date for SONIC Drive-In just yet. The sign off Hookele Street says "soon, very...
Big fast food chains are flocking to Maui. Not everyone is sure that’s a good thing
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 7, 2022)
Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: Man impersonated agent, claimed ties to Pakistani intel
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing