Mechanical issue forces Los Angeles-bound United Airlines plane to divert to Honolulu

Your top local headlines for April 6, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:59 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:10 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mechanical issue forced a United Airlines passenger plane to divert to Honolulu on Tuesday night, officials said.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Flight 1706 departed from Hilo around 10:50 p.m. and landed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport about an hour later.

A spokesperson for United said the plane was flying from Hilo to Los Angeles International Airport when it encountered a problem and landed without issues in Honolulu.

The airline did not provide further details on the incident.

The flight has been rescheduled to depart Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

The state wants to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Kahekili and Kamehameha...
DOT proposes plan for roundabout at a busy Kahaluu highway intersection
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery
