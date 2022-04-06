Mechanical issue forces Los Angeles-bound United Airlines plane to divert to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mechanical issue forced a United Airlines passenger plane to divert to Honolulu on Tuesday night, officials said.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Flight 1706 departed from Hilo around 10:50 p.m. and landed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport about an hour later.

A spokesperson for United said the plane was flying from Hilo to Los Angeles International Airport when it encountered a problem and landed without issues in Honolulu.

The airline did not provide further details on the incident.

The flight has been rescheduled to depart Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

