Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mayor approves ban on certain commercial activities at Windward parks

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a measure into law Tuesday that bans unregulated commercial activity in city parks from Waimanalo to Makapuu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite protests from the pandemic-battered wedding industry, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a measure into law Tuesday that bans unregulated commercial activity in city parks from Waimanalo to Makapuu.

Bill 38 prohibits certain commercial activities, including professional photography, and came out of a push by community members to reclaim city park beaches from tour groups and companies.

But Oahu’s wedding industry said the measure hurts them, too.

“We are both disappointed and devastated by Mayor Blangiardi’s decision to sign Bill 38 into law,” says Joseph Esser, Oahu Wedding Association president.

“This blanket ban overtly discriminates against local, small businesses that operate in public places, yet exempts big, mainland production studios at these same locations.”

Under the law, they note, commercial activity such as maternity shoots, graduation photos, family photos, proposals, engagements, photographing merchandise for retail aren’t permitted.

In a statement, Blangiardi said he signed the measure because of concerns about commercial activities at some parks. He also acknowledged that Bill 38 alone would not address them.

“The Honolulu City Council and the Department of Land and Natural Resources need to come up with an enforceable and fair regulatory system,” he said, “that will respect and honor the rights of local residents, protect our natural resources and establish a balanced system that allows local businesses to operate, grow and employ local residents under transparent and fair guidelines.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
As the pandemic impacted Hawaii’s largest international visitor market, travel professionals...
Once Japan drops its COVID restictions, experts predict wave of visitors to Hawaii

Latest News

No exact open date for SONIC Drive-In just yet. The sign off Hookele Street says "soon, very...
Big fast food chains are flocking to Maui. Not everyone is sure that’s a good thing
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 7, 2022)
Propane gas leak in Waipahu triggers evacuations of some residents
New tenants include an immersive experience with Snoopy.
Ala Moana Center announces new tenants
Navy captain Albert Hornyak was relieved of his duties.
Fired Navy captain privately raised Red Hill concerns, but had a different story publicly