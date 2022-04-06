HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana Trail, first responders said.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the 911 call came in about 10:57 a.m.

Some 16 firefighters responded and were able to airlift the man to a nearby landing zone.

EMS administered CPR on the scene, but was unable to revive him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hiking spot is known for being treacherous.

At least three others have fallen to their deaths on the popular trail, according to officials. This hike can also be very difficult to access when there’s an emergency.

EMS said that it took firefighters about 45 minutes to reach the victim.

“The third peak for almost the entire route going up hill is totally exposed,” said Ralph Valentino, of Hawaiian Trail and Mountain Club.

“In other words, if you fell two steps to your right or two steps to your left, you could fall and you may be headed adown 100 feet or further before you stopped.”

Honolulu Emergency Services have said they are pushing for more signage and education.

While this isn’t one of the busiest trails, emergency officials have said accidents are much more severe.

Like many Oahu trails, Olomana is unsanctioned ― passing over state and private land.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

