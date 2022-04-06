Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail

Like many Oahu trails, Olomana is unsanctioned ― passing over state and private land.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana Trail, first responders said.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the 911 call came in about 10:57 a.m.

Some 16 firefighters responded and were able to airlift the man to a nearby landing zone.

EMS administered CPR on the scene, but was unable to revive him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hiking spot is known for being treacherous.

At least three others have fallen to their deaths on the popular trail, according to officials. This hike can also be very difficult to access when there’s an emergency.

EMS said that it took firefighters about 45 minutes to reach the victim.

“The third peak for almost the entire route going up hill is totally exposed,” said Ralph Valentino, of Hawaiian Trail and Mountain Club.

“In other words, if you fell two steps to your right or two steps to your left, you could fall and you may be headed adown 100 feet or further before you stopped.”

Honolulu Emergency Services have said they are pushing for more signage and education.

While this isn’t one of the busiest trails, emergency officials have said accidents are much more severe.

Like many Oahu trails, Olomana is unsanctioned ― passing over state and private land.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted
Nainoa Damon
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents
Erik Willis, 19, sits in the courtroom during his trial.
Jury finds Niu Valley man guilty of attempted murder in brutal stabbing at Kahala Beach
Officials said Saena Yi was charged with false and fraudulent statements as well as failure to...
Authorities arrest, charge Oahu woman for multiple alleged tax violations
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery

Latest News

Ezra Miller arrest fallout.
'The Flash' fans are calling for Ezra Miller to be replaced
The state Department said it has ordered Lahaina’s Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant to immediately...
DOH shuts down Chinese eatery in Lahaina after finding roach infestation
Applications for the city’s junior lifeguard program are being accepted starting Friday for...
The city’s junior lifeguard program is back. Here’s how teens can apply
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s junior lifeguard program is back. Here’s how teens can apply
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 8, 2022)