Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 1,194 new COVID infections, 3 additional deaths over past week

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health confirmed 1,194 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths in its weekly report issued Wednesday.

The latest number brings statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 241,972

The three additional fatalities raise the state’s COVID death toll to 1,382.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 1,952 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on March 30.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted

Latest News

The state wants to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Kahekili and Kamehameha...
DOT proposes plan for roundabout at a busy Kahaluu highway intersection
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery
DOT proposes plan for roundabout at a busy Kahaluu highway intersection
DOT proposes plan for roundabout at a busy Kahaluu highway intersection
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Gusty trade winds continue Friday before backing down slightly on Saturday