Hawaii reports 1,194 new COVID infections, 3 additional deaths over past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health confirmed 1,194 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths in its weekly report issued Wednesday.

The latest number brings statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 241,972

The three additional fatalities raise the state’s COVID death toll to 1,382.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 1,952 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on March 30.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

