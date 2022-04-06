Forecast: Stronger winds and sunnier skies on the way

Tributes
Forecast: Stronger winds with sunnier skies moving in(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:11 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will build on Wednesday as high clouds thin over much of the state. Showers will remain focused over windward slopes, with some heavy showers possible over the Big Island in the afternoon. High pressure passing north of the state will produce breezy trade wind weather Thursday into Saturday. As the high moves off to the east and a front approaches, winds will ease and shift out of the east to southeast Sunday and Monday.

A medium size northwest swell is forecast forThursday with waves below Surf Advisory criteria. An East wind swell is due on Thursday. Small background southerly swell will occur through the remainder of the work week. A slightly larger, long period south swell is scheduled to arrive this weekend.

